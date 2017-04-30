'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Anime Spoilers: First May Episodes Tease Arrival of New Character; Shino in Danger

The hit anime "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will introduce a mysterious new character during its first episode for the month of May.

(Photo: Studio Pierrot)The promotional banner for the anime series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

Episode 5 of the spinoff is titled "The Mysterious Transfer Student." The character referred to in the title is a kid named Mitsuki, who leaves everyone in awe on his first day of class.

Mitsuki will not waste time in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" to show off exceptional ninja skills, which did not fail to impress everyone at school.

Mitsuki is already a popular character in the manga world. He is a prominent figure in the adventures of Boruto as told in the manga, from which the series was inspired. Mitsuki also appeared in "Boruto: Naruto the Movie."

It is "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," however, that will mark his debut in the small screen. Those who have been following the manga know by now the reason the character possesses an amazing set of ninja skills this early.

[Spoiler Alert! The following contains plot spoilers for "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." Read at your own discretion]

Mitsuki is the synthetic son of "Naruto" villain Orochimaru whom he created based on his DNA. Despite practically being a clone of the snake sannin, the boy rebeled and wanted to make a destiny for himself, which led Mitsuki to the doors of the academy.

Apart from Mitsuki's entrance, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 5 will also see danger lurking as a man doing repairs at the school is swallowed up by a purple aura.

Meanwhile, more about Mitsuki will be revealed in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 6, "The Final Lesson," in which Shino requests his students to meet him at a certain place.

When Boruto, Shikadai and Mitsuki got there, they find their teacher injured. Mitsuki puzzles the others with his unfeeling response toward what happened to Shino.

From the looks of it, it won't be until "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 6 that the truth about what Mitsuki really is will be addressed.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 5, "The Mysterious Transfer Student," airs May 3 on TV Tokyo while episode 6, "The Final Lesson," will air the following week.