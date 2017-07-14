'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Anime Spoilers: 'Naruto Gaiden' Arc to Start Soon

Facebook/boruto.sns Promotional banner for the anime series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" featuring eventual teammates Sarada, Mitsuki, and Boruto.

The first story arc of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" has just finished airing, and fans and manga readers already know what's coming next. Judging from the new closing credits clip, it looks like the "Naruto Gaiden" arc is going to be featured soon.

The anime show has just wrapped up the ghost incident in its 15th episode, and the ending scenes have hinted at the events covered by "Boruto: Naruto the Movie" story arc. Before that, however, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" is set to come up with a filler episode or two, according to Comic Book.

The new ending credits for the latest episode show an interpretation of some of the scenes from "Naruto Gaiden," focusing on the main characters for that story arc, especially on Sarada.

The clip goes on to drop hints at some of the main scenes familiar to readers of the "Naruto Gaiden" manga, showing for a few moments Sarada, her mother Sakura and her father Sasuke. It changes to reveal a photograph of Sasuke's old team, including Karin, who will also play a major role in the next arc.

Fans familiar with the story arc in the manga has pointed out some of the scenes that the ending credits interpret, including the time that Sarada became rebellious against her mother ever since her investigations cast doubt on her own origins.

In the "Naruto Gaiden" arc, the story would shift to Sarada as she breaks out of her boundaries to find out more about her own parents. In the process, however, she becomes the target of a dangerous cult, due to her lineage that she shares with her father Sasuke.

The villain of the story arc has been partially shown in the last scenes of the credits, as well, showing the nefarious cult leader and his band of diminutive soldiers.

The last few scenes also show Sarada activating her Sharingan, a trait she inherited from her dad, hinting at drastic developments that she will undergo in the episodes coming later for "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."