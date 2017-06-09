'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Chapter 14 Spoilers: Boruto to Take Mujina Chief on in an All-Out Battle to Save Daimyo's Son

Boruto will be facing off with Shojoji on the next chapter of the manga series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

Shonen Jump Official SitePromotional image for the manga "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" written by Ukyo Kodachi and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto.

In the previously released chapter titled "The Value of a Trump Card," the Mujina Bandits had finally set into motion their plan of extorting the Land of Fire's Daimyo by using his son, Tentou, as a bargaining chip. For starters, the evil band of thieves is asking for 500 million Ryou in ransom money, along with a demand for the release of all inmates from the special prison known as the Hoozuki Castle.

The Daimyo does not want to reach out to anyone outside of his most trusted circle for fear of a Mujina spy among his and Konoha's ranks. Luckily, Boruto came by to give Tentou back the rare Extreme Ninja Scrolls (ENS) card the kid had so expertly slipped into his pocket. He secretly heard the conservation and consequently took it upon himself to help his friend, but not before telling his teammate Sarada, and he may not make it to their upcoming B-Rank mission the following day.

And now that Boruto has arrived at the Nakayoshi Factory, which is where the Bandits are hiding out, and has also managed to challenge Mujina's leader to a fight, the upcoming chapter 14 will be featuring a major battle that may end up being too much for Boruto alone to handle. This is why fans on Reddit are speculating that Sarada may have secretly followed Boruto to the factory. And she, along with Mitsuki, who always seems to be following Boruto anyway, may appear later on in the fight to provide their teammate some much-needed assistance.

This may either be a good warm up for their subsequent mission in the morning, or it will be the very thing that keeps them away from their first B-Rank assignment. Shojoji is, apparently, a very skilled fighter, aside from the fact that he also seems to have all the makings of a dirty fighter. Can Boruto and his teammates, should they arrive, bring the Mujina's leader down on their own? And will they be able to bring Tentou back to his father in one piece?

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" chapter 14 is expected to come out sometime next month on the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine.