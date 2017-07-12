'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Chapter 15 Spoilers: What Secret Will Captured Mujina Boss Reveal?

Shonen Jump Official Site Promotional image for the manga series, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" written by Ukyo Kodachi and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto.

Boruto and Tentou have forged a very strong friendship that will only become stronger as the popular manga series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" continues.

The previous chapter saw the eventual defeat of the Mujina big boss, Shojoji. It will be recalled that the criminal organization intended to keep Tentou as a bargaining chip to get the kid's father, who also happens to be the Land of Fire's current daimyo, to do their bidding.

But before they can even take advantage of having Tentou, Boruto has already managed to track them down. The battle against Shojoji was tough, with a handful of close calls that put the Seventh Hokage's son in perilous situations. Shojoji wants to eat the kid's brain and use him instead to put a leash on the Hokage.

However, this plan failed spectacularly in the face of Boruto and Tentou's teamwork. In the end, Boruto was able to bring Shojoji down with his Rasengan, thanks to the moment of diversion that Tentou's shuriken provided.

But their problems with the Mujina are far from over. It seems that Shojoji still has a trick left in his sleeves. What is the secret the Mujina big boss threatened to reveal? Will it be known in the upcoming 15th chapter of the monthly manga series?

The fight between Shojoji and Boruto may have been satisfying, but fans have also been expressing their desire for more missions with Team Konohamaru. Will the next chapter finally bring Boruto and his teammates back together? Will the mission that Konohamaru is supposed to be giving them the following day end up having ties with the Mujina's end game?

Some fans have also been concerned about the manga series possibly going down a much darker path in future chapters. Shojoji, who eats brains in order to copy a person's image and gain that person's memories, seems to be a villain straight out of a horror movie. How many more menacing characters like him will Boruto and his team be facing down the line?

The 15th chapter of the "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" manga series comes out sometime next month on the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine.