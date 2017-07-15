'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Ending Theme Teases Upcoming Arc

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" might just drop a clue about its next story arc. Are fans really going to see "Naruto Gaiden" in the anime?

Facebook/BorutoNarutoNextGen "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" features Sarada Uchiha, Mitsuki, and Boruto Uzumaki.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" just ended its first arc of the story. With the anime not stopping anytime soon, fans are starting to speculate about the next arc. Episode 15 gave viewers a lot of room to do so by ending the episode from scenes from the manga "Naruto Gaiden."

Episode 15 ended with the ending theme with a different movie. The video starts with Sarada by herself, and then she is seen standing next to her mother, Sakura Haruno, holding her hand. Then, the next scene shows the girl facing her back to her father Sasuke. Like with Sakura, Sarada reaches for her father's hand, however, unlike her mother who stays to holds hers, Sasuke goes away. After that, Sarada is seen looking at a photo, particularly to a woman wearing glasses just like her. As she looks at her mother, and the families of her friends, Naruto touches her head to give her some encouragement. This gives her a lot of courage, which allows her to unlock her sharingan. Sarada and Cho-Cho are then seen attacked by weapons. As she struggles through this, she sees her mom and dad and reaches for them, but only to have this vision shattered by an unkown enemy.

"Naruto Gaiden: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring" is one of the mini-series under "Naruto" manga created by Masashi Kishimoto as part of the Naruto Project. The mini-series is unique because unlike the title, the entire manga focuses on Sarada Uchiha, Sasuke Uchiha's daughtrer, on a quest to find her father and shed light about her real parents. Episode 15's ending basically summarized the manga without spoiling much of what will happen.

Are fans really going to see this mini-series animated soon? Fans of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will just have to find out this week, as the anime enters its episode 16.