'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 12 Spoilers: Boruto Defies Naruto Once More; Mitsuki to Open Up About Dark Chakra?!

Mitsuki finally opens up to Boruto about a long-held secret on the next episode of hit the shounen anime series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." What could this revelation be, and how will it ultimately affect their friendship?

Facebook/boruto.snsA screenshot of the titular character, Boruto Uzumaki, from the newest shounen anime series, “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

Nothing much is known about Mitsuki other than that he comes to the same school as Boruto and his friends and seems to be willing to help out whenever and wherever he can. However, his intentions have been put to question a few times by his actions, like how he just let go one the masked man seemingly responsible for the possession incidents that have been going on around town.

Does Mitsuki know anything about the dark chakra that's been plaguing town for some time now? Will he confess involvement with it or does he have enough knowledge about this type of chakra to be able to share some valuable insights into how they can finally bring it down?

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reportedly suggests that Mitsuki will be undergoing changes within himself that will cause him to be concerned, and thus, he decides to tell Boruto about it. Does he know of the perfect solution to Konoha's current problem, or could he be part of the problem itself?

Additionally, the official trailer for the upcoming episode begins with Boruto reiterating his resentment for his father, Naruto, who has now become the seventh Hokage of Konoha. Boruto has never had a good relationship with Naruto, owing to the latter's busy working schedule. The trailer has Boruto declaring via voiceover that if being Hokage meant he would have no time to spend with the people that mattered to him, then Konoha has no need for one.

"I will not abandon my friends!" Boruto declares, vowing to make Naruto see this by doing something that the older Uzumaki can never do.

But will the younger Uzumaki's continued investigations into the dark chakra really lead him to its ultimate resolution, or will he only be bringing himself deeper into the kind of trouble that only his father can bail him out from? Can the father and son's relationship ever be fixed?

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 12 airs on Wednesday, June 21 at 5:25 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Episodes can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.