'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 13 Spoilers: Kakashi Joins the Fight Against Demon Beast

Will the identity of Konoha's true enemy be revealed on the next episode of the action-adventure anime series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?"

Facebook/boruto.snsThe Demon Beast has finally appeared. Can Boruto and the rest of Konoha’s up-and-coming ninjas defeat him on the next episode of the Japanese anime series “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations”?

The previous episode ended with Mitsuki finally feeling a certain affinity with Boruto, enough to confess that he knew who has been behind the ghost incidents all along. Will Mitsuki finally be able to reveal the identity of their true enemy, and can Konoha's young protectors, led by Boruto, finally take the said enemy down?

Aside from this perfect setup for what has been generally expected to be a great next episode, fans have also gained an understanding of just where Boruto's overwhelming resentment for his father Naruto is coming from.

A fan on Reddit pointed out that prior to becoming Hokage, Naruto has always been there for him and Himawari, but their set routines completely took the backseat when Naruto took the highest position in Konoha. The loss of the more familiar times he and his sister have spent with their father was the very reason behind Boruto's growing hatred for Naruto.

But will the threat of the Demon Beast finally give Naruto a chance to prove that his family will always come first when it truly matters? Or will Boruto only be setting himself up for disappointment?

The official preview for the upcoming episode aptly titled "The Demon Beast Appears!" teases an action-packed half-hour that will not only be featuring the young ninjas of Konoha, but also the brave fighters of Naruto's generation. The upcoming appearance of the Sixth Hokage, Kakashi, have also made fans excited for what is about to become an epic battle between good and evil.

Will the old and new generations working together be enough to bring their true villain down? What motivation does said villain has for causing chaos in Konoha. And how much does Mitsuki really know about their mysterious adversary?

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 13 airs on Wednesday, June 28, at 5:55 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Episodes can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.