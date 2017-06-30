'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 14 Spoilers: Boruto's Jutsu Power to Be Explored

Next week's episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will feature Naruto's son finally exploring his powers.

Facebook/Boruto"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 14 will reveal how Boruto got his jutsu powers.

After a long and somewhat dragging introductory arc, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" story is finally picking the pace and is delivering more action to the viewers of the "Naruto" spin-off. After the recently concluded episode 13 revealed that the mastermind behind the ghost attacks is no other than Boruto's classmate, Sumire Kakei, next week's episode 14 is expected to make another revelation: how Boruto got his jutsu powers.

According to reports, next week's episode 14 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" is titled "The Path That Boruto Sees! Boruto's Solution," and will feature Naruto's son entering an alternate reality or another world with the power of his eye. It is suspected that the forthcoming episode will finally explore Boruto's ocular jutsu and its link to the evil chakra that makes its presence felt in his village.

Meanwhile, although Sumire has been revealed as the mastermind of the ghost appearances in the anime series, it is also suspected that, eventually, she will have herself redeemed. As the character started as well-behaved and innocent in the past episodes, it was indeed shocking for the fans of the series for her to be revealed as the master villain.

For Anime News Network, there is still a possibility for Sumire to return to school eventually. However, before that happens, it is said that it is possible for Boruto and Sumire to engage in a combat. It is also speculated that Boruto may act like his father, Naruto, and give Sumire a good talk in order to bring her back to her well-behaved and innocent self.

With the recently concluded episode 13 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" considered as the best by far — thanks to the deviation from the show's lighter side — fans can only hope that the current pace of the anime series can be sustained.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 14 streams over Crunchyroll this July 5.