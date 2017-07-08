'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 15 Spoilers: Naruto's Son to Temporarily Lose His Ocular Jutsu

Facebook/Boruto It is suspected that Boruto's ocular jutsu is related to the Tenseigan.

With the end of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations'" "Ghost" story arc, it is now believed that Boruto's ocular jutsu will temporarily bid good-bye as well on the next episode of the "Naruto" anime spin-off.

The recently concluded episode 14 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" finally brought the anime's "Ghost" arc into a close as Boruto channeled the Naruto in him by talking Sumire out of her evil ways. While it was nice to see Boruto having inherited his father's ability to win without using any jutsu and rely on the ability to enlighten enemies, the young hokage may lose one of his powers soon as it is suspected that his ocular jutsu will be gone, temporarily at least, in episode 15 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

According to reports, the translated synopsis of the upcoming episode of the anime series reveals that, with the ghost occurrences in the Hidden Leaf Village finally coming to an end, Boruto's new mysterious power will also become inactive. However, while the life in the village and in the academy returning to normal, Boruto and his friends will still have something to worry about.

While the synopsis does not reveal what specific power Boruto will lose, fans can't help but speculate that it is in reference to Boruto's ocular jutsu. After all, the said power came into existence at the time when Sumire's parasitic chakra siphon attacked Konoha. Now that the ghostly events are done and over with, it is said that there is no need for such power and may only return when the need arises.

As of this writing, it remains unclear how Boruto's ocular jutsu developed. Nonetheless, many believe that it is related to the Tenseigan in more ways than one. With Boruto's eye turning pale blue and glowing when he uses his ocular jutsu and Toneri Otsutsuki warning Boruto about his power in his dream, it is said that Boruto's ocular jutsu is, indeed, connected to Tenseigan.