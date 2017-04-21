'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 3 Review: Metal Lee Met With Good Fan Reaction

The recent episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" introduced a new character by the name of Metal Lee, the son of Rock Lee. And while he does have skills, viewers also learned that he does not work well with an audience.

Facebook/boruto.snsPromotional banner for 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.'

Episode 3 found Boruto in shuriken training, along with his other classmates and friends. Metal was revealed to be capable of throwing shurikens and hitting the target accurately, but he failed when others started paying attention to him.

Boruto and his companions were also assigned to repair the Naruto Hokage Rock--the very same one that Boruto damaged in the premiere. With Boruto's eye, he was able to spot an evil chakra, which eventually possessed Metal. The chakra apparently takes over those who are angry, but that has yet to be proven.

Reviews of the episode have been mostly positive, praising the character development and point of view. Fans learned more about Shikadai's cleverness and strategic skills, while Boruto's eye was showcased as well. The introduction of a new character will also make things more interesting from here on out, as it paves the way for new stories to be told.

Over on MyAnimeList, fan reactions have been good, with a poll showing over half of voters either loving or liking the episode. A discussion on the same site also revealed that fans are very interested to know more about Metal, who is described to be like his father in some ways. They agree that Metal is a capable ninja, but his nerves and temperament do get the better of him sometimes.

The ominous chakra lingering over Metal was also a point of discussion on the thread, as well as the teamwork that transpired among Boruto, Shikadai and Inojin when they took on Metal.

