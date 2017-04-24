'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 4 Spoilers: It's Uzumaki vs Uchiha All Over Again! Boruto Finds His Match in Sarada?

An explosive battle of the sexes is about to kick off in the next episode of the anime series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," and it all begins with a lone piece of yakisoba bread.

Facebook/boruto.sns Promotional banner for the anime series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" featuring eventual teammates Sarada, Mitsuki and Boruto.

Naruto's son, Boruto, and Sasuke's daughter, Sarada, may have already worked out their differences in the manga series, but in the much earlier timeline of the anime, the rivalry between the younger Uzumaki and younger Uchiha is just about to get real.

The official trailer for the episode shows that the school canteen will be short of yakisoba bun, a pastry that both Boruto and Sarada seem to really like. Why else would they be snarking at and calling each other names for the sake of proving their rights to the celebrated bun?

Sarada tries to aim at Boruto's ego as a man by telling him that a real man would give up and let the girl have the bun without a fight, to which Boruto quips, he'd have done exactly that, if Sarada happened to be a normal girl. The remark pushes the initially calm, though snarky Sarada into a rage. Fortunately, this is also the point when one of their teachers, Shino, steps right in to keep them apart.

The preview hints at Shino putting together a fighting ring presumably for the sake of Boruto and Sarada's burning anger for each other. Why would an adult tolerate what seems to be a petty rivalry over a piece of bread? Is there something more to the Boruto-Sarada rivalry that a brief sneak peek cannot afford to reveal?

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 4 airs Wednesday, April 26 at 5:55 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the third student that completes Boruto's eventual team will reportedly be introduced in episode 5 of the anime series, which will air on May 3. According to the episode synopsis, a boy named Mitsuki, who also happens to be Orochimaru's synthetic son, will be coming to Konoha's ninja academy as a transfer student from the Hidden Sound Village. He excels in both academics and fighting, as will soon be proven by a sparring match he wins against Iwabe, arguably the strongest student in Boruto's class.