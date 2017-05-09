'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 6 Spoilers: Shino Strikes Back in 'The Final Lesson'

Long-suffering ninja academy instructor Shino is finally demanding respect in the next episode of the anime series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." How will Boruto, Shikadai, and newly transferred student Mitsuki deal with a teacher who has clearly lost his mind?

Becoming a teacher did not hit Shino's mind until the latter part of the previously concluded "Naruto Shippuden." The idea that he'd do a wealth of good in a classroom, teaching kids to become better ninjas and adults, only came to him after going on a mission to retrieve a perfect wedding gift for his former teammate, Hinata. But now, several years later, he will be putting Hinata's own son in danger as he lets go of all his aspirations of teaching to give his rowdy students one last lesson.

The official trailer for the upcoming episode titled "The Final Lesson" reveals that Boruto will quickly figure out that their usually non-confrontational instructor is clearly not acting out of his own will. With the aid of his Byakugan, Boruto will see that Shino has been taken over by the same dark specter that has previously turned Denki and Metal into rampaging, vengeful fighters all set on destroying the people who have wronged them.

In the previous episode, both Shikadai and Boruto may have already had their doubts about Mitsuki possibly causing people to act out. Will this episode finally prove them right, or will Mitsuki turn out to be an unexpectedly loyal ally?

Fans of the anime series are hoping for a more satisfying end to the upcoming battle between Shino and his three students that will hopefully not feature an experienced ninja like Shino just losing to a trio of kids. Will an adult ninja eventually appear to help them out?

Additionally, since Iruka has finally made an appearance in the previous episode as the ninja academy's principal, will there be another adult from the Shippuden era who will make a surprising cameo? Or will Shino prove himself a much stronger teacher than what the kids give him credit for by overcoming the mysterious dark specter with his own strength of mind?

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 6 airs on Wednesday, May 10, at 5:55 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Episodes can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.