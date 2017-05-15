'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 7 Spoilers: The Girls Deal with a Stalker? Can Boruto and Shikadai Help Out?

Chocho may be dealing with a secret admirer in the next episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

Facebook/boruto.snsA screenshot of the titular character in the anime series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

According to the official preview for the upcoming episode, the girls will become aware of an unidentified presence constantly following them. And the situation will get Chocho so anxious that she starts losing weight. She also claims to have not been able to eat properly because of it, although Sarada also counterclaims that Chocho has been eating just fine.

What has gotten Chocho so worried, and who is this person that's been following them around? Will Boruto and Shikadai be willing to help them out, or will there be a price to the boys' assistance?

Boruto and Shikadai have been working quite well together, especially in situations that involve helping out a friend. Will they be able to apprehend Chocho's stalker without getting into trouble?

The previous episode saw the two of them working together in subduing the possessed Shino. They did not, however, get any closer to solving the mystery behind the dark aura that's been taking over people's psyche and causing them to act up.

But now that the adults are well aware of this problem, and the Seventh Hokage himself is determined to get to the bottom of it before it causes any real harm to his subordinates, will the questions about the dark aura's origins and intentions soon be answered? Who is behind it, and what motivates this person into targeting people who are close to Boruto?

Boruto's time at the ninja academy has only just begun, and he's already being hounded by forces too powerful for him to even comprehend. Will these challenges serve a positive purpose of driving Boruto to handle his skills and abilities better, or will they end up overwhelming the Hokage's son so much so that he starts to question his powers?

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 7 airs on Wednesday, May 17, at 5:55 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Episodes can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.