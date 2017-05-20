'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 8 Preview: Boruto Unleashes His Ocular Jutsu for the First Time

The next episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will find Naruto's son finally mustering the courage to show off his jutsu power to his parents. The preview for the episode reveals that Naruto will be surprised by his son's major reveal.

Facebook/boruto.snsPromotional banner for 'Boruto Naruto Next Generation.'

Since its debut, the anime series has been teasing about a special power possessed by Boruto. The teasers prior to the episode's release hinted that the main character actually has the ability to wield a potent ocular jutsu. Unfortunately, at this point in the series, the son of the famous ninja has still not showcased his gift even to his parents.

In the upcoming episode, Boruto will reach a significant milestone as he finally finds himself able to summon his power at will. The preview for the episode reveals that Naruto's son will finally have the courage to use his powerful jutsu and even exhibit it in front of Naruto and his wife. It looks like his power will prove to be too dumbfounding, as even Naruto will be astonished by his son's revelation.

Titled "The Dream's Revelation," the episode will also follow Boruto as he finds himself in a dream, being taught by a mysterious individual about his ocular jutsu. The promo clip for the episode shows him seemingly practicing his power.

"Oh, I've got the weight of the world on my shoulders. The pearl-colored nightmare has revealed my destiny! There's nothing that can escape the Byakugan, the eye that unravels lies!" says Boruto in the clip.

Although the clip makes it look like the ocular jutsu and the Byakugan are the same, fans of the anime speculate that the two differ. Some of them believe that what Boruto will unleash in the upcoming episode is the type of ocular jutsu called the Tenseigan.

Meanwhile, the previous episode of "Bortuo: Naruto Next Generations" saw Boruto caught in a "twisted love story" with characters Cho-Cho, Sumire and some potato chips. After a rather charming and feel-good episode, fans should expect the series to get back into action in episode 8.