'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 9 Spoilers: Boruto Battles Family to Prove Something

The next episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will wrap up the month of May with an epic battle within the family as Boruto is pitted against a relative.

(Photo: YouTube/Studio Pierrot)A screenshot from the "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 9 trailer.

Titled "Proof of Oneself," episode 9 will see the young Uzumaki battle his aunt, Hanabi, in a practice match to show that he has the Byakugan also known as the All-Seeing White Eye.

The Byakugan is deemed as one of the "Three Great Dōjutsu," with the other two being the Sharingan and the Rinnegan. In "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 9, Boruto proves that he has it.

Details about the showdown were revealed in a magazine scan obtained by Saiyan Island. It teases a "desperate practice match" in which it will be revealed whether the "Byakugan's awakening [was] a lie or a truth."

Himawari and Naruto will also be there to watch how the battle goes down in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 9. The official description for the installment reads:

"Boruto goes in a practice match against his aunt, Hanabi. He does it so he can provide that he really did witness a shadow-like chakra and that he can activate the Byakugan. However, no matter how hard he tries, he cannot activate the Byakugan so will no one believe him?! Do you believe your son?! Naruto thinks that Boruto's statement was an attempt to get his father's attention. But looking at how desperate his son is, he changes his mind and talks to his son, but...?!"

Boruto has always been deemed as someone special and of great potential not only because he is the son of the Seventh Hokage, but he also has unyielding determination to reach his potentials.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 9 will show a new layer of the character. It will be interesting to see how he reacts to whatever the outcome will be.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 9, "Proof of Oneself," airs Wednesday, May 31, on TV Tokyo.