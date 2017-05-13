'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' News, Chapter 12 Recap: Original 'Naruto' Characters to Die?

"Naruto" is one of the most popular Japanese franchises in recent history, and fans have come to love the characters wholeheartedly. However, they may need to say a tearful goodbye soon, as it has been revealed that some characters may die.

Facebook/boruto.snsPromotional banner for the anime series 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.'

The thought of losing a beloved character in the series is definitely hard to accept. "Naruto" started almost 20 years ago, and the current spin-off, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," has found its place in its fan base. However, according to a report, it seems that "Naruto" creator Masashi Kishimoto is open to the possibility of some characters dying.

The publication notes that Kishimoto is fine with the idea of killing off a character, so long as the death carries great meaning with it. Kishimoto does not currently run "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," but since he is the original creator of it all, he does have some say in certain matters. Should a character die in the "Boruto" manga series, then it should be done with great thought. If this is the case, then fans should brace themselves for any important character death that may happen in the manga.

Fans have been following the journey of Boruto, Naruto's son, and his friends as they become capable ninjas. The most recent installment - chapter 12 - saw Boruto carry out a guarding mission, making sure that Tento Madoka, son of the Land of Fire's feudal lord, is safe. Boruto still has a lot to learn before he can become a great ninja, and the chapter saw him realizing this fact. He also spent a good deal of time with Tento, and they became friends.

However, Boruto's mission cannot last forever. And after he completed it, it was revealed that the Madoka family's household help had the intention of abducting Tento for the Mujina. It is expected that the next chapter will see Boruto attempting to rescue his new friend, despite his mission having already concluded.