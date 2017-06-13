'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' News: Second Novel Announced for July

Those who want more Boruto in their life outside of the ongoing manga and anime series are in luck as a new "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" novel is on the way.

(Photo: YouTube/Studio Pierrot)A screenshot of Boruto from the "Boruto: Naruto the Movie" trailer.

Set for release on July 4, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations – Novel 2" will be the second chapter in the prose version of the series.

Set before the events of "Boruto: Naruto the Movie," the novels based on Naruto's iron-willed son predominantly offer brand-new content for fans to devour. "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations – Novel 2" is no different.

Written by Ko Shigenobu, this "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" book will tell tales set in the Academy chapter of the series, which sees Boruto enter the ninja school with Sarada, Shikadai, Inojin and Chocho.

The story focuses on a mysterious chakra that is controlling people by making them more violent. Saiyan Island has provided the official cover art for the novel.

The first novel was released back in May 2 and should be available in bookstores now for those who want to catch up on the stories before "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations – Novel 2" comes out.

Of course, this will not be the only Boruto-centric material to expect this year. Apart from the anime that airs every Wednesday on TV Tokyo, the manga is also in full swing.

The English version of the second volume of the "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" manga, which includes chapters 4 to 7, will be released on Sept. 5 and is now up for preorder on Amazon and Viz Media for $9.99.

The official description is as follows: