'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' News, Spoilers: More Anime Fans Getting Hooked to 'Naruto: Shippuden' Sequel

Shortly after "Naruto: Shippuden" ended its run back at the latter part of March, its sequel, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," took its place at the beginning of April. A couple of months after its TV debut, it looks like anime fans are starting to love the series as much as they did its prequel.

Facebook/boruto.snsAunt Hanabi helps Boruto understand his ocular jutsu on the next episode of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

A few months ago, anime fans were disheartened when they learned that the long-running anime series "Naruto: Shippuden" would finally end its run. The series aired a total of 500 episodes between 2007 and 2017 and was one of the most beloved anime series ever.

When news about the series ending its run surfaced, a number of fans were not very happy about "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" taking over.

Just like many anime sequels that were introduced before, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" was initially received with much skepticism. Apparently, however, the new series has managed to catch the interest of anime fans, thanks to its balanced fight sequences and good storylines.

Months after its debut, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" has finally turned anime fans in its favor. The TV adaptation of the popular manga has laid out interesting characters since its premiere, as well as highlighted the relationships between its lead characters. Also, fans are glad that the series still features Naruto and Shikamaru from "Naruto: Shippuden," as their presence on the show keeps Boruto tied to his humble roots.

Another interesting thing about "Naruto: Shippuden's" sequel is that it balances action and drama. Aside from its gripping action scenes, it also showcases just the right amount of teenage drama as it follows Boruto going head-to-head with adolescence.

In the previous episode, Boruto attempted to show his family the strange ocular jutsu, which he had just discovered. In the manga, this power is what the young ninja will use throughout his career.

Spoilers for the following episode suggest that Naruto's son will seek evidence to prove to his father that he was telling the truth about his "Byakugan." Meanwhile, Naruto will ask Sai to conduct an investigation about Boruto's bloodline claim.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" airs Wednesdays, 5:25 a.m. EDT on Crunchyroll.