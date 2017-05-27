'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' News, Spoilers: Upcoming Episodes Likely to Focus on Uchiha Family, Sarada's Birth

Since "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" debuted two months ago, the series has been successful in building a strong fan base. As the series continues, fans will be in for a huge treat, as the series is about to adapt one of the most fan-favorite story arcs in the original manga.

Facebook/BorutoNarutoNextGenPromotional photo for "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations"

Although fans of "Naruto" were initially disappointed when they learned that their favorite series would already end, the thought that the son of the famous ninja would be the focus of its next installment was quite a relief for fans. Now, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" continues to draw the attention of more fans as it expands the anime's world and introduces new interesting characters.

As the anime moves on to its next arc, fans will be able to take a closer look at Sarada Uchiha and her family, including Sasuke and Sakura. Spoilers for the upcoming episodes suggest that in the near future, the series will place particular focus on the red glasses of Sarada.

The creators of the series have yet to confirm the news, though. However, avid fans of the "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" manga are confident that the said story arc is where the series will head next, considering the flow of events in the original version.

After Masashi Kishimoto completed the "Naruto" manga, he debuted the sequel manga titled "Naruto Gaiden: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring." Set 15 years after the Fourth Great Shinobi War, the manga followed Sarada as she dealt with her father's absence and started to question if Sakura was actually her mother.

If it is true that "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will rely on the manga, the upcoming episodes will most likely follow Sarada as she flees from the village to find Sasuke with the help of Chocho Akimichi. In her quest to find her father, she will discover the truth about her birth and identity.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" debuted last April 18 on Hulu.