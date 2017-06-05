'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Spoilers: Boruto to Investigate His Strange Eye Jutsu

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" comes back this week with another episode centered on Boruto's search for answers pertaining to his curious power. While his visit to his grandfather may have given him a bit of insight on how he should discover the way his strange eye ability works, his father will start having a direct hand in this matter as well.

Facebook/boruto.snsPromotional banner for the anime series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" featuring eventual teammates Sarada, Mitsuki, and Boruto.

The synopsis for episode 10 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" has been revealed by Tokyo TV, and it outlines how Boruto will continue his own investigation into his strange ability of seeing the dark shadow that's been taking over people in the village of Konoha.

Boruto starts making his own move, as detailed by the summary quoted by Comic Book. His unexplained ability aside, he and his friends Shikadai and Mitsuki are on a mission to find out more about the mysterious shadow ghost before it threatens more people in their village.

In previous episodes, this mass of shadow energy has possessed students of the Konoha Ninja Academy and even one of his teachers, Shino, who has nearly placed his student in grave danger. This shadow beast has also interfered with Boruto's attempts to use a summoning scroll, resulting in one of his classmates nearly falling to her death if not for Boruto's quick thinking. The incident has leveled a school building as a result, but thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

When it became apparent that Boruto was the only one so far who could confirm the shadow's presence with his eye, he and his family initially thought it was the Byakugan bloodline ability. However, a trial at the Hyuga clan house, where he faced his aunt Hanabi, did not reveal anything conclusive about his eye ability.

Undeterred, Boruto now goes on an investigation, together with his friends, to find out more about his eye and how it's related to the mysterious shadow. His father, Naruto, asks Sai to discreetly follow up on the incidents. With his expertise gained from his experience as an operative for Root, Sai will make a disturbing discovery of his own.

The newest episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will be released on Wednesday, June 7, at 5:25 p.m. JST on Crunchyroll.