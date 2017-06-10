'Boruto: Naruto: Next Generations' Spoilers: Ghost Attacks Mastermind to be Named, Boruto Ally Involved?

The next episodes of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will get to the bottom of the mystery that has plagued the Hidden Leaf Village.

(Photo: YouTube/Studio Pierrot)A screenshot from the promo for "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 11, "The Shadow of the Mastermind."

In the continued efforts to uncover the identity of the mysterious ghost behind the attacks in town, Sumire and her friends are injured in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 11, "The Shadow of the Mastermind," which will air this Thursday, June 14.

As per the synopsis picked up by Saiyan Island, the incident makes Boruto feel responsible for what happened and proceeds to go after the ghost himself in this "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" installment.

However, Shikadai and Mitsuki are afraid that what Boruto plans to do will lead to another ghost attack and will likely do something to prevent that from happening.

Amazingly in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 12 titled "Boruto and Mitsuki," which will air June 21, the ghost incidents stop all of a sudden. This will not prevent Boruto from investigating though. In fact, he will question a lot more this time.

He starts to wonder why the attacker abruptly stops, which leads him to think that Mitsuki has something to do with it as he will sense his friend is hiding something.

Mitsuki, on the other hand, becomes confused over the changes happening to him in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 12. The synopsis teases that whatever is going on with him might have something to do with an "abnormal situation" that occurs in the village.

It is in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 13, "A Monster Emerges," that Boruto and company learn who the mastermind behind the ghost incidents really is. However, they will be attacked by a giant monster as they go after the person responsible.

However, it seems that it will be because of this attack that Boruto unlocks his ability. The synopsis for "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 14, teases that he will enter an alternate reality or another world with the use of the power of his eye.

Based on this information, fans will definitely be in for quite the ride in the next string of episodes of the "Naruto Shippuden" spinoff.