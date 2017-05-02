Boston Bruins NHL Trade and Roster Rumors: David Pastrnak Likes to Stay With the Bruins

This past season was by far David Pastrnak's best in the National Hockey League (NHL). In 75 games, the right winger posted career-highs in goals (34) and points (70). He might have struggled during their playoff series against the Ottawa Senators, but he's a potential superstar and the Bruins want to lock him to a long-term deal.

Pastrnak is going to be a restricted free agent once his entry-level contract expires this summer, and contract talks between the team and his agent will soon get under way. It's clear that the Bruins will do everything possible to work out a contract extension with Pastrnak. After all, young players with elite offensive skills aren't exactly a dime a dozen.

Fortunately, the Czech happens to like the situation in Boston and he appears to be interested in staying there.

"100 percent. I obviously love it here. This is where they gave me the opportunity to be in the NHL. It's not something I was focusing on all season, so I'm not really going to think about it now," Pastrnak told Joe Haggerty of Comcast SportsNet New England.

"It's not in my hands. It's in the hands of management and my agent. Both sides have seen these situations a million times, so I'll let them handle it," he continued.

If they agree on a bridge deal, Haggerty believes that it will probably be comparable to Artemi Panarin's two-year, $12 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. On the other hand, Haggerty thinks that Pastrnak will get a contract similar to the one Johnny Gaudreau got with the Calgary Flames if both sides agree on a long-term deal. That's a six-year, $40.5 million contract with an annual salary cap hit of $6.75 million.

In any case, Pastrnak is due for a sizable raise over the $950,000 on his current contract.