Boston Bruins NHL Trade and Roster Rumors: Drew Stafford Willing to Re-Sign With Bruins

Drew Stafford's season can be split into halves.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Michael Miller)Drew Stafford with the Buffalo Sabres in 2012.

He spent the first part with the struggling Winnipeg Jets and he was supposed to make an impact with the team since he was coming off a great year. Unfortunately, he failed to replicate the success he had the previous season and he scored just four goals in the first 40 games of the season before he was traded to the Boston Bruins for a conditional 2018 sixth-round pick. And that's when his luck started to change.

In 18 games with the Bruins, Stafford performed much better and he had four goals and eight points. He also contributed a couple of goals during the playoff series against the Ottawa Senators. The team might have viewed him as a cheap rental player when they acquired him, but he has been impressive during his short tenure with them.

Stafford really enjoyed his stay in Boston and he said he's definitely interested in returning next season if the Bruins want him back.

"Absolutely. If there's any kind of a chance [to return to Boston], I would definitely be into it. I know my wife wasn't able to make it out here, but we had talked about it a little bit as a possibility," Stafford said, according to CSNNE.com.

"If they feel like it could be a good fit then we'll cross that bridge moving forward. The business side of it kind of works itself out, but personally I loved my experience here and it would be great. We'll see what happens," he continued.

The Bruins have embraced the youth movement this season behind the likes of David Pastrňák and Brandon Carlo. And there are also those who can make an impact next season like Charlie McAvoy and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson. Will Stafford have a place on their roster if they want to continue developing their young talents?