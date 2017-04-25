Boston Celtics Coaches Rumored To Be Interested With Carmelo Anthony But GM Said No

Rumors are rife that the latest National Basketball Association team to have taken interest in acquiring New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony is the Boston Celtics. However, according to sources, the idea was only agreed on by the team coaches while their general manager, Danny Ainge, was not very keen about it.

Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY SportsNew York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after hitting a three-point shot during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden, Dec. 20, 2016.

According to the New York Post, an NBA source shared that the Boston Celtics coaches agreed that putting up an offer for Anthony would be good for the team. However, Ainge reportedly "had too many reservations."

The report continued that Ainge was concerned that acquiring Anthony – which would mean using up a large part of their resources – for the trade deadline would limit Boston Celtics' ability to work their way around possible options from the free agency this year.

However, several free agents' contracts with the Boston Celtics are about to expire in June. So if the front office changes their mind, a July trade is feasible.

The combined contracts of free agents Amir Johnson, Tyler Zeller, Jonas Jerebko, and Gerald Green can reportedly free up as much as $25 million to $30 million for the Celtics, which can then allow them to initiate a offer for Anthony.

The New York Post also suggested that the Boston Celtics' performance in this year's NBA Playoffs might change Ainge's stance on acquiring an NBA superstar such as Anthony.

Meanwhile, from the other side of the table, the Knicks team is rumored to be highly interested in getting Celtics small forward Jae Crowder. Knicks' president Phil Jackson reportedly regretted that they did not take the opportunity of acquiring the said player back in 2014.

Earlier reports have it that the Knicks management is seriously looking for a new team for Anthony. It is important to note that Anthony's contract with Knicks has a no-trade clause.

However, Anthony has previously spoken about waiving the no-trade clause on his contract if the New York front office thinks it is what is best for the team. Speaking to Newsday, Anthony said: "I have the power, but still I would talk to them. We would be in communication if they feel like they want to go in a different direction, they want to start rebuilding for the future. If they tell me they want to scrap this whole thing, yeah, I have to consider it."