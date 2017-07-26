Boston Celtics Express Interest in Acquiring Kyrie Irving

(Photo: Reuters/Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) takes a shot against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) at Quicken Loans Arena, Dec. 25, 2016.

When a player of exceptional talent like Kyrie Irving becomes available, expect a team like the Boston Celtics to do their due diligence and give the Cleveland Cavaliers a call to ask about their asking price.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Celtics have placed an obligatory call to the Cavaliers expressing interest in acquiring Irving. However, he noted that a deal between the two teams appear unlikely since they are both competing for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

"Most teams, including the asset-rich Celtics, have placed the obligatory call letting Cleveland know they would like to be kept in the loop, sources say. Boston could offer Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and one of their golden picks — Brooklyn's pick next season, or the Lakers/Kings pick they got from Philly in the Markelle Fultz deal," Lowe said.

Irving is a few years younger than Thomas and he's at least half a foot taller than the two-time All-Star. But is he really that big of an upgrade over Thomas?

Irving's not a great playmaker, but he does light up the scoreboard. The thing is, Thomas does exactly the same thing. Both players are also liabilities on defense, but Irving can probably do a better job on that end of the floor because of his height.

In any case, The Ringer's Bill Simmons and Kevin O'Connor believe that Thomas, Crowder and a future draft pick for Irving is a fair deal. However, he also thinks that a trade between the two teams is unlikely to happen.

Seeing Irving in a Celtics uniform is a pipe dream as of the moment. But who knows, stranger things have happened in the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the Celtics are one of the few teams that can offer the Cavaliers the type of package they want.