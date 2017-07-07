Boston Celtics May Look to Acquire Grizzlies Center Marc Gasol

(Photo: Reuters/Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports) Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) walks off the court after the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum, Feb 8, 2016.

The Boston Celtics are going to be fun to watch next season. With Gordon Hayward in the fold, opposing teams can no longer focus specifically on stopping Isaiah Thomas. That should give the 5-foot-9 guard more room to operate.

While the team's offensive firepower got a big boost this summer, they still have to address their rebounding woes and lack of interior defense. If they want to compete against teams like the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, they can't have these glaring weaknesses.

Fortunately, one of the best centers in the league may become available soon if a perennial playoff team in the Western Conference decides to shake things up this offseason.

According to Chris Mannix of The Vertical, the Memphis Grizzlies may have to do a partial rebuild with Zach Randolph gone and Tony Allen likely leaving as well this summer. If the Grizzlies don't believe that they can contend for a playoff spot in stacked Western Conference with their current roster, they may have to consider moving their most valuable assets. That means they may have to place All-Star center Marc Gasol on the trade market.

"One player worth keeping an eye on, two league executives told The Vertical: Memphis' Marc Gasol. The Grizzlies lost Zach Randolph, Tony Allen could be next out the door, and if you were filling out your Western Conference playoff bracket today, Memphis probably wouldn't be in it. Would the Grizz move the 32-year-old Gasol for a ready-made rebuilding package of players and picks?" Mannix wrote in his report.

Gasol may be the missing piece to the puzzle for the Celtics. He's a great playmaking center who's a solid rebounder and rim protector. It's exactly what the team needs right now as they launch another bid to represent the Eastern Conference in the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals next season.