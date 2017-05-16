Boston Celtics NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Agents Are Considering Holding Their Rookie Clients From Workouts With Celtics

The National Basketball Association (NBA) draft lottery is just hours away, and thanks to the trade they made with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013, the Boston Celtics have the best odds of drawing the first-overall pick. And no matter what happens, they will not drop out of the top-four, so they will definitely get one of the top talents in the draft.

(Photo: Reuters/Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jae Crowder (99) move in to get a ball lost by Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) during the second half of the Boston Celtics 123–111 win over the Washington Wizards in game one of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden, April 30, 2017.

Players usually take pride in being one of the first to be selected in the draft, but ESPN's Chad Ford has reported that several agents told him they were considering having their clients skip workouts with the Celtics because they want their clients to have a chance to start right away.

"I have deep respect for the Celtics," one agent told Ford. "They may have the best GM and head coach in the league. But I'd have to understand what the plan would be for my client before I let them come. They are loaded at every position. There's a real danger that they take a player and either he plays a limited role off the bench, or he becomes an asset to be traded to a situation that we're uncomfortable with. It's tough."

Teams that are in the draft lottery are usually the ones that failed to make the playoffs. But the Celtics are legitimate championship contenders and they are loaded at every position. Last year's third-overall pick, Jaylen Brown, didn't even play much this season.

These agents are afraid their clients won't get much playing time with the team. Just imagine someone like Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball or De'Aaron Fox playing behind Isaiah Thomas. Those players don't want to sit on the bench. They want to play.

Well, this may not matter anyway because the Celtics will just pick whoever they like even if that player didn't work out with them. Whoever they pick will have to earn his playing time the hard way.