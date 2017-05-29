Boston Celtics NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Celtics Looking to Add 'All-Star Caliber Talent in the Frontcourt'

The Boston Celtics are a great team with the perfect mix of veterans and young talent.

(Photo: Reuters/Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas (4) reacts after defeating the Washington Wizards in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden, May 2, 2017.

With Isaiah Thomas leading the way, the team finished the season with the best record in the Eastern Conference and a lot of fans thought they had a legitimate chance to get to the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals. Unfortunately, they were no match for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After the beating they took in the series, the Celtics realized that they are still a piece or two away from championship contention. They know what they have to do this offseason if they want to bounce back and challenge the Cavaliers. They need to add a quality frontcourt player.

According to A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England, the Celtics want to add "an All-Star caliber talent in the frontcourt" this summer.

"That makes sense when you consider how guard-dominant the Celtics were this season and how that had a negative impact on the team's rebounding and, to a lesser degree, their defense as a whole," Blakely said in his report.

"While trades are certainly in the cards for Boston, at this point the Celtics seem more inclined to improve their overall talent base via the draft and free agency," he continued.

Gordon Hayward is their rumored top target this offseason, but he's not exactly the frontcourt player that they need. The Celtics already have a lot of scorers on the roster. What they need is someone who can grab the boards and protect the rim.

They could go after Paul Millsap or Blake Griffin in free agency, but signing them wouldn't be easy. They're not exactly shot blockers either.

The Celtics are going to be one of the deepest teams in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for years to come because of their treasure trove of assets. But right now, they need a bruising big man who can bang with the best in the league.