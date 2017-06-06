Boston Celtics NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Markelle Fultz to Meet Team on Monday; Workout Scheduled for Tuesday

Right now, Lonzo Ball is the most talked-about prospect in this year's draft, and De'Aaron Fox is climbing up the draft boards as well. However, the two of them are going to have a hard time unseating the potential top pick in this year's draft.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger)Markelle Fultz at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

Markelle Fultz's name may not have appeared in the sports headlines as much as Ball's, but he is without a doubt the most interesting prospect in this draft class. And this week, the Boston Celtics are going to get a closer look at their potential pick in the draft.

According to ESPN's Jeff Goodman, Fultz will meet the Celtics on Monday and he will also undergo a physical on the same day. Furthermore, the six-foot-four guard will work out for the team on Tuesday.

Some top prospects don't want to work out for the Celtics because they want to play heavy minutes right away when they enter the league. There's no way they can do that with a team as loaded as the Celtics. However, Fultz doesn't seem to mind that. In fact, he welcomes the opportunity to play for a contender.

In an interview with ESPN last week, Fultz revealed that he has spoken with Celtics president Danny Ainge multiple times already since the draft combine last month and he talked about his desire to get drafted first overall.

During the interview, Fultz also said that he believed that he could play alongside Isaiah Thomas.

"We can both play on or off the ball. We can both score and also pass. I think we'd be great together. When we've talked since the lottery, we haven't really talked about basketball much. He's been through a lot lately," he said, according to ESPN.

Fultz shouldn't have any problems fitting in with the Celtics since he's versatile enough to play both guard spots.