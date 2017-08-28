Boston Celtics NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Express Interest in Signing Andrew Bogut

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers center Andrew Bogut on the floor after being injured during the first half against the Miami Heat.

The Celtics are going to be busy in the next few days as they work to finalize Kyrie Irving's move to Boston. A player of Irving's caliber will be a great addition to the team, but they may have to pay a heavy price if they want to get him.

The team is sending offensive dynamo Isaiah Thomas, versatile wing Jae Crowder, rookie center Ante Žižić and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round draft pick to Cleveland for Irving, but things got a little complicated because of Thomas' hip injury and now they may have to add more assets to appease the Cavaliers.

Of course, the trade may not happen at all if the Cavaliers veto it. But if the deal pushes through, the Celtics will have an open spot on their roster and it seems they have already reached out to a player who can help them address their rebounding issues.

According to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the Celtics have had preliminary talks with former Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut last week and they are exploring the possibility of adding him to their roster.

"His discussions with president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and coach Brad Stevens resonated, and a source close to Bogut said he is very interested in joining Boston this summer and is expected to be fully healthy at the start of training camp," Himmelsbach said, via HoopsHype.

Himmelsbach noted that the Celtics are not in any rush to fill their open roster spot, but they have been in contact with several free agents aside from Bogut.

Bogut's injury history is obviously a concern, but he can give the Celtics a huge boost in the rebounding department and he's an excellent interior defender as well.

He's an affordable option for the Celtics at center. He just has to stay healthy to help the team.