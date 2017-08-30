Boston Celtics NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Interested in Forward Thomas Robinson

(Photo: Reuters/Ray Stubblebine) Sacramento Kings forward Thomas Robinson (2nd L) shoots over Kings guard Aaron Brooks (C), and Brooklyn Nets guard C.J. Watson (L), forward Andray Blatche and forward Mirza Teletovic (R) in the first half of their NBA basketball game in New York, January 5, 2013.

The Boston Celtics still have to find a way to complete the blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, but it seems that they are already preparing for what comes next once they finalize the deal.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have brought in free agent power forward Thomas Robinson for a workout at their facility.

Aside from All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick, the Celtics are also shipping forward Jae Crowder and center Ante Žižić to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Irving trade. The completion of that deal will open up a roster spot for the team and Robinson is one of the options they are considering to fill the final spot.

Robinson was drafted fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings back in 2012, but he has failed to live up to expectations and he has played for six different teams in his five seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The Celtics do need to add another big man since Al Horford, Aron Baynes and rookie Daniel Theis are the only players on the roster who can play the center position.

Robinson never developed any sort of offensive game since he tends to rely on his athleticism to score inside the paint. He's not much of rim protector and interior defender either, although he more than makes up for it with his hustle.

Robinson still has to work on those aspects of his game. However, he can be a rebounding machine when he's on the floor and the Celtics really need to add someone who can address their most glaring need.

The Celtics could use some help on the glass and he would be a great addition to the roster despite his weaknesses. Aside from Robinson, the team has also reached out to former Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut.