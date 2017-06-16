Boston Celtics NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Will Target Blake Griffin This Offseason

The Boston Celtics are expected to pursue a marquee free agent this summer and it is generally assumed that they are targeting Gordon Hayward. However, it seems they may also be keeping an eye on an impending free agent who's rumored to be open to leaving his current team.

(Photo: Reuters/Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)LA Clippers power forward Blake Griffin (32) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at AT&T Center, Nov. 5, 2016.

On his latest podcast, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical said the Celtics will make Blake Griffin one of their primary free-agent targets this offseason if he opts out of the final year of his contract.

"I think the Clippers may think this too, and certainly some other teams. Boston is really the danger for Blake Griffin," Wojnarowski said on his podcast, via NBC Sports.

"I think Boston's two primary free-agent targets right now are Gordon Hayward and Blake Griffin. Now they're not going to get both of them, but they're both players who would potentially have interest there and who Boston I think looks at in different ways with their future," he continued.

If Griffin wants to leave the Clippers, Boston may be an attractive potential landing spot for him. Apparently, he was impressed with the way fans treated Paul Pierce during his final game in Boston.

Griffin can help solve the Celtics' rebounding problems to a certain degree and he's a good interior scorer who also has a reliable mid-range game. However, there are risks involved in signing him. His injury history is a big concern, especially in the past three seasons.

He's also an odd fit because the Celtics already have Al Horford, but they can find a way to make it work since both of them are good passers. The team's offense is dependent on spacing, though, so Griffin may have to extend his shooting range a bit.

Right now, people still think the Celtics should go after Hayward first, but the team may pursue Griffin if they miss out on the Jazz forward this offseason.