Boston Celtics to Make a Run for Anthony Davis If Pelicans Struggle Next Season

(Photo: Reuters/Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports) New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) leaves the floor after an injury in the second half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Jan. 16, 2017.

The Boston Celtics might have landed Gordon Hayward in free agency this summer, but fans were still disappointed they couldn't get either Jimmy Butler or Paul George via a trade.

Right now, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still the favorites in the Eastern Conference. However, that may change if the Celtics make a bold move to acquire one of the best big men in the league.

According to The Vertical's Chris Mannix, rival executives believe Boston will keep an eye on Anthony Davis next season, and if his partnership with DeMarcus Cousins doesn't work out, they think the Celtics are going to trade for the four-time All-Star.

Of course, the Celtics aren't the only team that's interested in Davis. Every team in the National Basketball Association (NBA) wants him. But the Celtics do have something the others don't. They have the assets to put together a package that will make the Pelicans think long and hard about parting ways with Davis.

During an appearance on Mannix's podcast, Bleacher Report's Howard Beck discussed the possibility of the Celtics acquiring Davis and he said the Davis-Cousins partnership in New Orleans wasn't going to work. If the Pelicans' season goes down the drain, and if Davis thinks he's better off playing elsewhere, Beck believes the Celtics are in the best position to get him.

"If you're the Boston Celtics and you're still sitting on that cache of picks and players, you are sitting so perfectly to make that kind of deal. Arguably, given Anthony Davis' talent and his age, this should be the best package we've seen in, I don't know, decades. It should be the kind of package that blows you away. The kind of package people thought they wanted to see Boston do for Paul George or Jimmy Butler," Beck stated, via CSN New England.

This is a pipe dream right now, but who knows what's going to happen at the halfway point of the season.