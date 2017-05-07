Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards Live Stream Free: Watch NBA Playoffs 2017 Game 4 Online

The Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards will clash in a huge Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs 2017 Eastern Conference Semi Final. Coming into the game, the Celtics are leading the series 2-1 and have the chance of moving to within one more win of progressing. The game has a scheduled start time of 6.30 p.m. ET and takes place from the Verizon Center. The game can be watched on TV on the TNT network, or online through free live stream (details below).

Even though the Celtics have their noses in front so far, the Wizards have the chance to level things up in front of their home crowd tonight.

They will be looking to continue to force turnovers. In Game 3, they managed to force 10 turnovers in the first half alone, with six coming through Marcus Smart. That allowed them to gain an early lead, and they will be hoping to put on as much pressure on the Boston offense tonight.

That blowout victory in Game 3 will have given the Wizards renewed confidence, and if they can maintain that positive vibe tonight then things could effectively move to a best of three series through Games 5 to 7.

The Celtics though will be looking to rebound and get things back on track. This is a pivotal game, because of the Celtics can regain their two game cushion and make things 3-1, they will head back to Boston for Game 5 knowing they need just one more win from their final three games of the series. That would make them huge favorites to progress to the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, if the Wizards win and make things 2-2, the momentum would suddenly be with them, and heading into a best of three competition with the wind in their sails, many would begin to make them favorites to take the series.

If they are going to get back to winning ways again tonight, then the Celtics must not allow the Wizards to run rampant for such extended spells as they allowed in Game 3. After a reasonably tight start, the Celtics allowed Washington to score 22 unanswered points, and you simply cannot do that in the Playoffs and expect to come out on top.

The first quarter of Game 4 could dictate where this game eventually ends up. Boston must keep things tight, and even if they aren't ahead at the end of the first quarter, if they are still within touching distance then they would fancy themselves, given how they managed to rally from behind and wear down the Wizards in the latter quarters of Games 1 and 2.

