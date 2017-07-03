Boston Celtics Will Consider Signing Danilo Gallinari If Gordon Hayward Signs Elsewhere

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Howcheng) Danilo Gallinari with the Denver Nuggets in 2013.

The Boston Celtics began the offseason on a high note by acquiring yet another future first-round draft pick when they swapped picks with the Philadelphia 76ers. But things went downhill after that deal.

They missed out on the opportunity to acquire Jimmy Butler, but they could have made up for that if they get Paul George. The team had a treasure chest of assets to offer the Indiana Pacers, and there were reports saying that the Celtics planned to sign Gordon Hayward first before they pursue George.

Unfortunately, the Pacers decided to pull the trigger early and they moved the All-Star forward to the Oklahoma City Thunder hours before the start of free agency. The Celtics could only sit and watch as their top offseason targets wind up joining other teams.

Hayward is still available, though, but it's hardly a sure thing that he'll join the Celtics. He can earn more if he stays with the Utah Jazz, and the Miami Heat are pursuing him as well. It's going to be a disappointing offseason if they fail to sign Hayward. However, the Celtics aren't planning on going home empty-handed.

The Boston Herald's Mark Murphy has reported that the Celtics have reached out to Danilo Gallinari, but they have yet to set up a meeting. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the team will consider signing Gallinari if they miss out on Hayward, and he said the forward is asking for roughly $20 million per season for his services.

Meanwhile, a general manager has reportedly told Sporting News that Gallinari's looking for a "Chandler Parsons-type" contract. Parsons signed a four-year, $94 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies last year.

Given Gallinari's injury history, it will be surprising to see a team give him that much. Of course, if the Grizzlies were willing to give an injury-prone player like Parsons that much money, maybe Gallinari could get a similar deal as well.

Gallinari isn't going to fix the Celtics' rebounding woes, but he's a solid offensive player who can shoot from the perimeter and take it to the basket.