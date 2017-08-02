Boston Red Sox Acquire Addison Reed From the Mets on Trade Deadline

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Arturo Pardavila III) Addison Reed with the New York Mets, April 11, 2016.

The Red Sox's top division rivals, the New York Yankees, were one of the biggest winners of the trade deadline, but Boston also did a good job in shoring up their roster.

The team acquired reliever Addison Reed from the New York Mets in exchange for pitching prospects Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista and Stephen Nogosek on Monday in a trade to add more depth to the bullpen.

Reed has been the Mets' closer for most of the year, but he is expected to become the eighth inning setup man for Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel.

"We like him a lot. We think he can come in and be a premium setup guy for us. He makes us deeper in our bullpen, pushes other guys back to pitch earlier in the game," Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski said, via MLB.com.

The Red Sox acquired infielder Eduardo Núñez from the San Francisco Giants days before the deadline to fill the huge hole at third base, but many believed that they were going to add one more bat to alleviate their offensive woes. However, the team decided to stay put after acquiring Reed.

"We didn't feel there were any other real impact bats out there that made us significantly better. And I know [manager] John [Farrell] talked about the same thing, we've talked about it — sometimes your own club has to step up at times," Dombrowski said, according to MLB.com.

Rafael Devers should get a lot of chances to prove to the organization that they made the right choice by promoting him to the majors. The third base prospect has been playing well so far.

The Red Sox did not make blockbuster trades like the Yankees did, but they managed to address the issues that have been plaguing them all season long. The team should be ready to compete for a spot in the playoffs.