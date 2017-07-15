Boston Red Sox Interested in Philadelphia Phillies' Reliever Pat Neshek

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ian D'Andrea) Pat Neshek with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017.

Pat Neshek seems to be an odd fit with the Philadelphia Phillies. He's a two-time All-Star who's already 36, but he's playing for the club with the worst record in Major League Baseball (MLB). Fortunately, he probably won't be there for long because the Phillies are expected to dangle him as trade bait before the nonwaiver trade deadline at the end of the month.

Neshek will likely draw a lot of interest from teams that are looking to add a proven veteran that can help them make a postseason push. He's exactly the type of player that can help a club like the Boston Red Sox and they appear to be interested in acquiring him.

According to WEEI.com, the Red Sox have "some keen interest" in Neshek and they have been keeping an eye on him as the trade deadline draws nearer.

Apparently, Neshek has heard all the trade rumors involving him, and when CSN New England's Evan Drellich asked him how he would feel if he was traded to Boston, he decided to play it safe.

"I don't think on-field stuff's going to be a problem. For me, if it does happen it'll be really fun to go into a playoff race," Neshek said.

"Fenway is cool. It used to intimidate me but after playing in Houston with [the short porch in left field called the] Crawford Boxes, it's like, oh, this is kind of nice," he added.

Neshek isn't going to get rattled easily in big games and he's definably not going to get intimidated by the notion of playing in front of a loud crowd at Fenway Park. The Red Sox could really use someone like him as they chase another World Series title.

In 38 appearances this season, Neshek has posted a 1.27 earned run average (ERA) and 36 strikeouts.