Boston Red Sox Looking at Other Third Base Options After Missing Out on Todd Frazier

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Daniel Hartwig) Eduardo Núñez with the San Francisco Giants in 2016.

The Boston Red Sox could have solved their problems at third base by acquiring Todd Frazier. Unfortunately, the New York Yankees foiled their plans by getting him first. With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, the team will have to look for other options at third base.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale has reported that the Red Sox are interested in San Francisco Giants' Eduardo Núñez, and FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman says the New York Mets' Asdrúbal Cabrera, Wilmer Flores and T.J. Rivera are on their radar as well. He added that the Red Sox are also eyeing the Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie, the Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Harrison, and the San Diego Padres' Yangervis Solarte.

ESPN's Buster Olney has also suggested that perhaps the Red Sox should give Yunel Escobar a look if the Los Angeles Angels continue to slip out of contention for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

Well, that's a long list of options at third base. The Red Sox may have missed out on Frazier, but they are not going home empty-handed this time with all the choices available.

Núñez is set to become a free agent after this season, so he's a short-term option for the Red Sox.

Cabrera is used primarily as a shortstop and he also has some experience at second base. However, putting him at third base can be a little risky. Newsday's Marc Carig has reported that the Red Sox have yet to discuss a potential trade involving Cabrera with the Mets, but he said the two-time All-Star is willing to play third base.

Flores and Rivera are excellent options as well since they have multiple years of team control remaining. They are also younger than Cabrera.

According to Heyman, the Pirates are asking a lot for Harrison, so getting a deal done is going to be difficult. Both Harrison and Solarte should have no problem fitting in with the team.

Meanwhile, Lowrie should be an attractive option because he used to play for the Red Sox.