Boston Red Sox Looking to Add Third Baseman; Interested in Acquiring Martin Prado and Reliever David Phelps

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Arturo Pardavila III) Martin Prado with the Miami Marlins in 2016.

Taiwanese infielder Tzu-Wei Lin has been making a name for himself lately with his excellent play at third base. Deven Marrero has also stepped up and his defense has been a key to the team's success recently.

The two may turn out to be the solution the Boston Red Sox have been looking for all season long. So does that mean that the team is going to stand pat as the deadline passes?

Before the Red Sox's game against the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, team president Dave Dombrowski said they weren't interested in adding a starting pitcher, but he hinted that they might look to make an upgrade at third base.

"They've done a good job for us, no question," Dombrowski said of Marrero and Lin, according to ESPN.

"They've stabilized the position, is the best way to say it — stabilized and provided some help for us. But I think you're also in a spot that you're always cognizant of trying to help the club however you can," he continued.

Marrero's and Lin's contributions to the club will not be overlooked, but the Red Sox's need to consider other options at the position in case those two struggle. The team can't risk that right now so they are expected to make a move before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. And it seems they may already have someone in mind.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale has reported that the Red Sox are interested in making a trade for the Miami Marlins' third baseman Martin Prado and reliever David Phelps.

Prado is an above-average hitter who plays solid defense. He should help shore up third base.

Phelps inclusion is a bit of a surprise here since the Red Sox don't need bullpen help right now. Nonetheless, he will be a great addition to the team.