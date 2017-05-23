Boston Red Sox MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Reportedly Scouting Todd Frazier

Saying that the Boston Red Sox have a problem at third base is an understatement. It's a huge hole they have to fill if they want to stay competitive.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)Todd Frazier with the Chicago White Sox in 2016.

Marco Hernandez is still out. Pablo Sandoval and Brock Holt are currently on a rehab assignment with the club's minor league Triple-A affiliate at Pawtucket and they may return soon, but they have been a disappointment so far this season.

For now, Josh Rutledge and Deven Marrero are holding the fort down until they return. However, the Red Sox are running out of options internally. They may as well look for a solution outside the organization if they think it's too soon to promote Rafael Devers to the majors.

According to the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo, the Red Sox are scouting Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier. And while Cafardo stopped short of saying that they are definitely going to pursue him, it's clear that the team has their eyes on him.

Maybe Frazier can solve the Red Sox's problem at third base, but a number of observers think acquiring him is a bad idea especially when Devers' major league call-up is just around the corner. However, others believe that the Red Sox should go ahead and acquire him since they are trying to win right now.

"This team, as currently constituted has zero chance of winning a World Series and Dombrowski's must remain resolute in his 'win-now' endeavor. We have already traded our best chips in an effort to win now. Well, this team ain't winning now. We might as well push all of our chips to the center of the table and hope Todd Frazier is the savior for whom we are desperately looking," BoSox Injection's Tracy Katzke said in his piece about the Red Sox's interest in Frazier.

In any case, the Red Sox will have to find a way to address the problem at third base if they want to move up in the standings.