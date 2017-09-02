Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Live Stream Free (Start Time): Watch MLB Baseball 2017 Online

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will battle it out on Saturday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The Yankees will feel they must win this one after losing 4-1 to Boston on Friday, and if they are to make a charge to leapfrog the Red Sox for top spot in the American League East they must start it here as time is running out this regular season.

Today's big game between the two fierce rivals has a scheduled start time of 1.05 p.m. ET, and can be watched on the YES network, the NESN network, as well as MLBN (out of market only). The game can also be watched online through live stream (details below).

Wikimedia Commons/John Dalton The view from section 418 at New Yankee Stadium.

Coming to the mound for the Red Sox will be left-hander pitcher Drew Pomeranz, who is 14-4 this season with a 3.23 ERA and 149K. He has been phenomenal this season and has risen up the ranks in Boston to become their No. 2 starter.

Pomeranz has been excellent in recent months, and since June 16 he has had 14 starts, from which he is 8-0 with a 2.31 ERA.

He also seems to love pitching against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. On the road there he is 3-1 with a 2.18 ERA in his four career starts.

Meanwhile, for the Yankees, Masahiro Tanaka will be the starting pitcher. He has come back in excellent form since coming back from the disabled list, and in his last outing he struck out 10 Mariners. Overall he is 10-10 with a 4.69 ERA and 155K. Against the Red Sox though he is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 2017.

But the Yankees pitcher is definitely happier at home in Yankee Stadium. At home this season he has posted a 3.77 ERA, where as on the road that has risen to an uncomfortable 5.62 ERA.

This will be Game 3 of 4 between these two massive rivals, and will see center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr return to the line up after being activated from the disabled list. He had been out with a left thumb sprain.

He has said, "I'm ready to play. I was telling a few guys how I couldn't imagine a 15-day DL. I guess I've got to be happy it's only 10. I feel like I should be ready to go."

