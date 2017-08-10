Boxing News 2017: Canelo Álvarez Willing to Fight Conor McGregor If He Wins Against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

(Photo: Reuters/Joshua Dahl-USA TODAY Sports( Canelo Alvarez poses for a photo after defeating Amir Khan during their middleweight boxing title fight at T-Mobile Arena, May 7, 2016.

A lot of people are going to tune in and watch Conor McGregor fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26, but it's safe to say that only a few actually believe the Irish cage fighter can beat the boxing legend. Nevertheless, it's an intriguing bout, and if McGregor does the improbable and come out the victor, he may have the option to face another elite pound-for-pound boxer.

In an interview with FanSided's Jack Jorgensen, Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez admitted that he wouldn't rule out facing McGregor in the future as long as the Irish mixed martial artist defeats Mayweather later this month.

Of course, in the eyes of boxing purists, it will really take a miracle for McGregor to beat Mayweather. The question is, should Álvarez simply brush off a potential bout with McGregor if the Irishman loses? He has to understand that he's giving up the chance to earn a lot of money if he does that.

"I don't know how much interest the boxing and MMA public would have in a fight between Canelo and McGregor if the UFC star is soundly beaten by Mayweather. There might not be much interest in comparison to the Mayweather-McGregor fight. But even with a depleted audience, Canelo can probably still make more money fighting McGregor than he can anyone else other than Gennady Golovkin, who he is already fighting on September 16," Boxing News 24's Jeff Aranow said in his column.

But then again, the public may not be interested in a potential fight between them if they both get beaten badly by their respective opponents. That's the worst-case scenario. And purist won't be happy either if a boxing novice like McGregor gets another fight with an elite boxer.

Álvarez may be open to the possibility of facing McGregor, but Gennady Golovkin's trainer, Abel Sanchez, has recently said he's interested in seeing his fighter face the Irish mixed martial artist.