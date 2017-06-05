Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Divorce News: Former Couple Reportedly Committed to Co-Parenting

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly committed to making co-parenting work for their kids. Meanwhile, Angelina still believes that they can continue being a family.

Reuters/Carlo AllegriAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the screening of her directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey"

Angelina filed for divorce in September last year after a conflict arose between Brad and their son, Maddox, while on a private flight from London to Los Angeles, E! News reports.

Months later, Angelina spoke up in an interview with BBC about how she and her family is dealing with the divorce.

"It was very difficult. ... My whole family have all been through a difficult time," the Hollywood actress said. However, she added that her main focus right now remains to be her children.

Angelina also strongly believes that they "forever will be a family." She added, "I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that his somehow makes us stronger and closer."

Meanwhile, Brad went on to talk about his story in a feature by GQ.

The Hollywood actor revealed that he has already started therapy and that he's trying to improve his relationship with his kids.

"Kids are so delicate. They absorb everything. They need to have their hand held and things explained. They need to be listened to. When I get in that busy work mode, I'm not hearing. I want to be better at that," Brad explained.

It appears that the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" stars are keen on pushing co-parenting to work for them.

The estranged couple, who had been together from 2004 until 2016, are reportedly communicating better to make sure that they are co-parenting effectively.

Angelina has also moved into a house within a proximity that will allow better co-parenting with the father of her kids. Brad is currently staying in their Hollywood home, while Angelina and the kids are living in nearby Los Feliz.