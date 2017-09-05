Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie News: Couple In 'Spiritual Counselling' to Get Back Together

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie made a breakthrough with a fresh start, as the couple went through "spiritual counselling." The prominent actors announced their split last year, shocking their fans around the world.

Reuters/Andreas Rentz/Pool Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival, Berlin.

Pitt and Jolie have worked on their split, as biographer Ian Halperin described their reunion, according to the Daily Mail. The divorce may still go through, however, as sources noted. This time, "a piece of paper" will have little to do with their new relationship.

"Angie believes everything started to go wrong after they tied the knot. Their relationship shifted, it became boring," Halperin said, adding that it was at this point that Pitt's drinking problem got worse.

"They both had heavy work schedules and they were constantly travelling around as a family. Tensions grew," the biographer added. A divorce might just be the thing to wipe the slate clean and give the couple a chance to start fresh, the writer added.

Changes will have to be made, as well. For one, the couple may look to spend a little less time with the people they have surrounded themselves with, according to Halperin. That list could include Jolie's brother, James Haven, as well as her friends Arminka Helic and Chloe Dalton.

Aside from streamlining their schedule, Brad Pitt for his part will try to limit "the endless travelling," as well. With his unfettered access to their six children, Pitt has reportedly promised to be more involved in their daily lives.

"They both want to be there for their kids and, of course, the children want nothing more than to see their parents reunite," says Halperin. Angelina Jolie's distaste for being single could only help, as the Daily Mirror notes.

The actress revealed that while she may look well put together, it's just her trying hard to get by. "Emotionally it's been a very difficult year," Jolie said, noting how their split felt worse given her health issues, which include a double mastectomy and an onset of Bell's Palsy.