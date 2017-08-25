Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Relationship Update: Does Brad Still Want to Reconcile with Angie?

REUTERS / Luke MacGregor Estranged couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie during their appearance at the Maleficent Costume Display at Kensington Palace in London when they were still together on May 8, 2014

After a source confirmed that the divorce filed by Angelina Jolie from her estranged husband Brad Pitt is currently on hold, all hopes are high about the possible reconciliation between one of Hollywood's power couples.

But while rumors claim that Jolie is still hoping to be reunited with her husband of two years, an insider reportedly told Life & Style that Pitt is not interested in rekindling their relationship.

According to a previous report from the same publication, the "Maleficent" star is still in love with the father of her children and was surprised to see him sober up and lead a healthier lifestyle after their separation in September 2016.

But another source recently claimed that Pitt has no intentions of getting back with Jolie again. "He's sober and healthy and ready to focus on his kids and career," the source stated. "The last thing Brad wants is to go backward."

The insider also explained why the 53-year-old actor opted to clean up his act after their unexpected falling out. "When they lived together, Angie would constantly nag Brad to change and tell him to 'grow up.' The reason he changed he changed his lifestyle was for the kids, not to impress Angelina," the source also said.

Jolie retains the full custody of their children Maddox Chivan, 16, Pax Thien, 13, Zahara Marley, 12, Shiloh Nouvel, 11, and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, nine, after their separation.

In an interview with GQ Style, Pitt revealed that he wanted to put their children's feelings first because they were the ones who will get deeply affected with their current situation. "Kids are so delicate. They absorb everything. They need to have their hand held and things explained. They need to be listened to. When I get in that busy work mode, I'm not hearing. I want to be better at that," the actor stated.

Updates about the former couple's plans regarding their marriage are still under wraps at the moment.