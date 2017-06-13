Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Rumors: Estranged Couple Will Reportedly Focus More on Children, Take a Break from Work

Despite their separation that shocked the world, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie still agree that their kids should be their priority.

REUTERS/Vincent KesslerShown in the photo are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

According to an exclusive report from Hollywood Life, Pitt and Jolie are taking time off from work as the two want to spend more time with their children even if they are not together anymore.

While the two have respective projects lined up for them, they are not expected to work anytime soon. However, instead of accepting other projects to fill the void, the estranged couple is said to have opted to spend their free time to be with their kids.

"Both Brad and Angelina have made the decision to cut back on acting work, as it takes them away from home for such long periods of time, and they won't be able to be there for the kids as much as they want. Brad is signed on for the 'World War Z' sequel, but that's just in pre-production stage and has no shooting date set. Angelina is signed to the 'Maleficent' follow-up, but that's still in the development stage, so filming won't be starting for some time," a source told Hollywood Life.

According to the source, the kids are everything to the Hollywood superstars, and that they are committed to giving them the best parenting as much as possible. As it goes without saying that the falling apart of the two stars' marriage has taken a toll on their children, it is said that Pitt and Jolie are even more determined to provide their children the best upbringing as possible.

To recall, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September last year, just two years after officially getting married. According to reports, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for the divorce.

The two agreed to settle their divorce privately later.

Pitt and Jolie have six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Of the six, only Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne are the biological children of the two as Maddox, Zahara and Pax were adopted from orphanages in Cambodia, Ethiopia and Vietnam, respectively.