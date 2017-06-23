Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Rumors: 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Stars Put Divorce on Hold?

It seems that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in no hurry to pull the plug. The "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" stars are reportedly putting divorce proceedings on hold for the sake of their six children — Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon, and Vivienne Marcheline.

Reuters/Issei KatoFilmmaker and best-selling author Ian Halperin is working on a tell-all documentary movie about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s romance called “Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina,”

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt last September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. While they are close to finalizing their divorce with the help of a mediator, a disagreement on where to raise the children has reportedly put the settlement on hold.

"Angie is absolutely miserable being based in LA," an insider told Life & Style Weekly. "She doesn't think raising them there is good for the kids. She prides herself on exposing them to different cultures and traveling around the world," the source added.

However, keeping their children in Los Angeles has always been a top priority for Pitt. The 53-year-old actor and producer reportedly wanted them to be situated in one home instead of living across the world like nomads.

Since their split, Pitt and Jolie remained amicable for the sake of their children. In a past interview, the latter reiterated that their children are their top priority and will remain so, whatever happens with the divorce settlement.

"My focus is my children, our children," Jolie said in a sit-down interview with BBC. "We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer," the actress added.

Meanwhile, Jolie is currently busy filming for the upcoming Turkish drama "Hayat Koprusu," which will debut in the Middle East and Latin America later this year. The series is about the plight of a refugee family and what they go through. Singer Nancy Ajram and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo are also expected to make guest appearances.