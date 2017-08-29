Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Divorce Update: 'Allied' Actor No Longer Open for Reconciliation With Ex-Wife, Claims Source

(Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri) Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in file photo arrive at the screening of her directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in New York, December 5, 2011.

Brad Pitt has reportedly closed his doors to a possible reconciliation with Angelina Jolie.

It has been nearly a year since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed for divorce. Despite everything that happened between them, sources previously revealed that Jolie is willing to call off the divorce if Pitt reaches out to her.

The "War Machine" actor detailed his efforts to clean up his act in an interview with GQ earlier this year. He admitted that he struggled with a drinking problem, but has since sought therapy to become sober.

Unfortunately, a source revealed to Hollywood Life that Pitt is no longer interested in rekindling his relationship with Jolie. "Brad's over it and he believes Angelina crossed the line when she accused him of being abusive towards the kids — as far as Brad's concerned there's no way of going back from that," said the insider.

Reports note that the "Maleficent" star is still hoping that she and Pitt — who was cleared of child abuse allegations last year — can give their relationship another chance. However, a different source claimed that Pitt is more focused on building a stronger relationship with his children. "The reason he changed his lifestyle was for the kids," the source revealed, "not to impress Angelina."

Pitt and Jolie are parents to Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.

On Sunday, Jolie was spotted in Los Angeles with her daughters Shiloh and Vivienne, along with some friends. The A-lister appeared to be in great spirits as she stepped out makeup free, while sporting a stylish floor-length tunic outfit matched with tan sandals. After their lunch, Jolie was all-smiles as she treated her kids and their friends to ice cream.