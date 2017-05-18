Brad Pitt Weight Loss Rumors: Brad Pitt Reveals His Present State of Mind

Is the divorce to blame for Brad Pitt's alarming weight loss? The critically acclaimed actor was recently spotted in the streets of New York looking very thin in a black suit.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni What is life after the separation for Brad Pitt?

At the recent premiere of "War Machine," Pitt donned an oversized jacket and paired it with ill-fitting trousers. Despite the rumors about his weight loss, the actor appeared to be in high spirits at the event.

On the same day, Pitt told the Associated Press in an interview about his current state.

"I'm not suicidal or something," he said. "There's still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It's all right. It's just life."

Rumors about Pitt's health have been circulating for weeks now, but when he was spotted last Tuesday, his appearance bolstered recent claims.

When asked about the numerous rumors circulating about, especially ones speculating on the reason behind their divorce, the actor admitted that he avoids much of it.

"I just let it go. It's always been a long-run game for me," he shared in the same interview. "As far as out there, I hope my intentions and work will speak for themselves." It's not fun to have things drug out in public."

Pitt and Angelina Jolie called it quits in September of 2016. They were married for two years. They have six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

Pitt also told the Associated Press that they are both focusing on their kids, as they should. The father of six wants to be able to be there for them and listen to them when they have something to express. When he goes to work, he often fails to do so, he admitted. But he wants to work on that.

The 53-year-old actor admits he is getting therapy, and that he had to go through two therapists to find the perfect one.