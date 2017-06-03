Brandy Hospitalized, Health Condition Latest News: Singer Is Resting at Home After Hospitalization

Singer Brandy Norwood has gone back home after she was rushed to the hospital on Friday, June 2, from a Delta plane in Los Angeles headed for New York City.

(Photo: REUTERS/Phil McCarten)Singer Brandy performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012.

According a report by People, the 38-year-old singer and actress is "home resting" after she was hospitalized for losing consciousness in a LAX Delta flight before its takeoff on Friday morning.

Norwood was taken off the plane by officers and paramedics a little after 7 a.m. local time. She regained consciousness and got escorted onto the jetway before she was taken to the hospital. Sources told TMZ that the singer was stable before she got hospitalized.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed with People magazine that the units responded to LAX for an "unspecified medical complaint" sometime after 6 a.m. on Friday. The patient was conscious when she was taken off the airplane.

Several hours after the incident, Norwood's team has issued a statement via Twitter informing the singer-actress's fans that she had been released from the hospital and was taking a break at home. They explained that Norwood's hectic schedule had led to her severe exhaustion, but they did not provide any additional detail as to the reason for her hospitalization.

"Brandy has been released from the hospital and is now at home resting," the statement read. "She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days she has taken more than 10 long haul flights including internationally. She was in the studio all night last night until it was time for her to leave for the airport to catch a 5:45 am flight."

"The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her," the statement mentioned. "She will be relaxing for the next few days."

At present, "The Boy Is Mine" singer is set to perform at the LA! Pride Festival on June 11. Her representatives have not indicated any intention of canceling this appearance so far.